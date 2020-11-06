Premier calls Whole Foods move to ban workers from wearing poppies disgusting

The Premier not happy with Whole Foods after it banned its employees from wearing poppies to work.

Doug Ford tweeting out, "It’s disgusting and disgraceful that @WholeFoods has banned poppies for their employees. We will always stand with our veterans. Whole Foods should apologize and immediately reverse this decision. Everyone should wear a poppy #lestweforget."

One employee in Ottawa tells the CBC she was told by a manger that wearing a poppy could be viewed as "supporting a cause" and could potentially lead to other workers asking to wear symbols of other causes.

Whole Foods parent company Amazon, has not explained why the poppie pins are banned, but did say it is supporting the legion by donating more than $8,000 to the poppy campaign.