Premier Doug Ford accuses Ontario teachers' unions of 'playing politics'
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario teachers' unions are ``playing politics'' by opposing his government's back-to-school plan.
Ford says the plan to reopen schools next month was designed with input from health experts.
His comments come as officials with the Toronto District School Board meet to redraw their reopening plan after the province rejected their proposal to cut class sized by shortening the school day.
Along with the teachers' unions, some parents and school boards have expressed concern about the government plan, which does not cut elementary school class sizes.
In response to those concerns, the province said boards can access $500 million of their own savings to achieve physical distancing in classrooms.
Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 125 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths related to the virus.
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.