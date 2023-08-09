Premier Doug Ford admits mistakes were made in Greenbelt decision

Premier Ford says he takes full responsibility for what he called the "flawed process" of selecting sites for his Greenbelt land swap.

However, he defended his housing policy in the Greenbelt recalling Canada's commitments to immigration and resulting housing requirements.

Ford says his government will implement 14 of the report's 15 recommendations - the exception is reconsideration of land included in his government's Greenbelt land swap.

N-D-P Leader Marit Stiles called for Housing Minister Steve Clark's immediate resignation and says this is a case of corruption.