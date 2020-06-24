Premier Doug Ford hints at Niagara announcement

The Premier of Ontario hinted at some help for Niagara, but wouldn't go into specifics.

While speaking about financial help for the region during an interview this morning with CKTB's Tim Denis, Doug Ford said, "We're looking at everything from making sure that we maintain low hydro costs, making sure that we reduce taxes, which we have 8.75 percent on small businesses, cutting WSIB premiums, which I consider even a tax cut, by $1.8 billion. So we want to make sure we get the economy going, especially down in Niagara, a big tourist area. Someone came up with an incredible idea yesterday about Niagara. We were sitting around the table. And they said, 'This would be great for Niagara.' And let's go through our due diligence before we announce that. It could be a while."

He didn't offer any further details.

This comes as Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates is criticizing the Premier as a report from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario shows the region lost 31,600 jobs between February and May, causing the jobless rate to soar to 12.6 percent.

Gates says "While more businesses have hit the wall and more workers have been handed a pink slip, Doug Ford has sat on his hands and refused to give them the help they need to stay afloat."