Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Niagara today.

The Premier will begin his day with a news conference in Lincoln at 9 a.m.

Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, the minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development.

He will then be on hand for an official groundbreaking ceremony in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health hosting the ceremony at the site of the new South Niagara Hospital.

The Premier, Minister of Health and others will be on hand.