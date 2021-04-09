Premier Doug Ford receives AstraZeneca vaccine

Premier Doug Ford has received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He got the shot at an Etobicoke pharmacy this morning as there is some hesitancy among Canadians over the vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots but described the clots as a rare side effect and one doctor noted the risk is considered less than what healthy women face from birth control pills.

Following his shot, Ford put out an official statement saying "We have received more vaccines from the Federal government, with additional shipments promised over the coming days and weeks. Now it's up to all of us to get our shots. This is the best way to protect yourselves from this deadly virus. When your turn comes, I strongly urge everyone to book an appointment to get your safe, Health Canada approved vaccine"

He also urged Ontarians to stay home as much as possible over the next few weeks while the stay-at-home order is in effect.

National Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo says there are no reports of blood clots in Canada connected to the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.