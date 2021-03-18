Premier Doug Ford's advice to Niagara MPP Oosterhoff after anti-abortion event
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking a Niagara MPP to be mindful of the groups he associates with.
Ford was asked about Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff's speaking engagement last night, to a group that compared abortion to the Holocaust.
"I'm never one to dictate what their beliefs are," Ford says "I told him he has to be very mindful" with the groups he associates with.
The opposition parties have called for Oosterhoff to be removed as the education minister's assistant.
N-D-P leader Andrea Horwath says in a tweet that Oosterhoff would rather support a group insulting the memory of millions of murdered Jews than focus on students facing an unprecedented challenge.
Liberal leader Steven Del Duca tweeted it's inappropriate for the education minister's parliamentary assistant to attend an event attacking a woman's right to choose.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane MalcolmROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane Malcolm
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Which trade skills will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery?Tim talks to Ian Howcroft, Chief Executive Officer at Skills Ontario about the top five trade skills that will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery