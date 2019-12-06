Premier Doug Ford says province is still on track to meet 2030 emissions-reduction targets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is on track to meet its 2030 emissions-reduction targets.
His defence of the government's climate plan comes days after Ontario's auditor general said it was likely to fall short of its own goals.
In her annual report released this week, Bonnie Lysyk said the current climate plan isn't based on accurate numbers or sound evidence.
Lysyk says the plan won't allow the province to meet its own targets by 2030, but Ford says Ontario is a national environmental leader that's well on its way to meeting those goals.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.