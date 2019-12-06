Premier Doug Ford says province is still on track to meet 2030 emissions-reduction targets

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is on track to meet its 2030 emissions-reduction targets.

His defence of the government's climate plan comes days after Ontario's auditor general said it was likely to fall short of its own goals.

In her annual report released this week, Bonnie Lysyk said the current climate plan isn't based on accurate numbers or sound evidence.

Lysyk says the plan won't allow the province to meet its own targets by 2030, but Ford says Ontario is a national environmental leader that's well on its way to meeting those goals.