Premier Doug Ford to address province

Ontario's Premier will be holding a virtual conference today.

Information is scarce ahead of Premier Doug Ford's 12:00 p.m. address.

An emotional Doug Ford spoke the people of the province from self-isolation last week.

He apologized for 'mistakes' made when the province tried to bring in sweeping police powers, which many police services rejected, and closed outdoor spaces.

He said his government had 'moved too fast' and 'went too far.'