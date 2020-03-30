Premier Doug Ford to make announcement today

Premier Doug Ford has another announcement planned for this afternoon.

Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, and Finance Minister Rod Phillips will join Ford for his 1 p.m. address from Queen’s Park.

This comes after he announced a ban on public gatherings of more than 5 people over the weekend.

It doesn’t apply to households of five people or more or child care centres supporting front line health care workers and first responders.

Funerals will be allowed to go ahead with up to 10 people at a time.

Previously, the Ford government had limited public events to 50 people or less.

Premier Doug Ford says, “I strongly encourage everyone to do the responsible thing and stay home unless absolutely necessary. I can assure everyone that we will do everything in our power to stop this virus in its tracks.”