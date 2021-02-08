Premier expected to announce next steps as State of Emergency set to expire tomorrow

The Premier is expected to announce plans to start easing COVID-19 restrictions today.

Premier Doug Ford met with his cabinet Friday to determine next steps as the State of Emergency is scheduled to expire tomorrow and the entire province remains under Stay At Home orders.

Although an official decision has not yet been announced, senior government sources say four areas could be transitioned back to the 'Green' tier of the province's colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system on Wednesday.

Other regions would be waiting longer to be moved back to the system.

Ford has an announcement scheduled for 1 p.m.

More on this story as it develops.