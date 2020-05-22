Premier feels for brides and grooms during pandemic

The wedding industry has become one of the hardest hit during the pandemic and June would typically be the time the industry begins to ramp up for the summer.

But with limits on public gatherings, brides and grooms are delaying getting married.

Yesterday the Premier was asked if couples should just wait until next year.

Ford says he wouldn't want anyone to call off a wedding, and he wishes he could tell them a time it would be safe to book their nuptials.

Some wedding planners are advising couples to postpone any destination weddings to 2021 because of the uncertainty surrounding travel because of COVID-19