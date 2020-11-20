Premier Ford expected to crack down on hot spots today
New public health measures aimed at fighting the surge of COVID-19 in hot spot areas are expected to be announced today.
Premier Doug Ford has said the new restrictions will apply to Toronto, Peel and York Regions, which have all seen a spike in infections recently.
The Toronto Star is reporting that Ford is considering a 28-day lockdown, but this one would come with tougher restrictions.
Ford's cabinet met yesterday afternoon and is meeting again today to consider options ahead of the announcement.
It could mean the complete closure of gyms and personal care services like salons and barber shops.
It could also result in limits to the number of shoppers allowed inside stores and malls.
The new measures could take effect starting Monday and continue right through until the week before Christmas, in an effort to get COVID-19 case numbers under control.
Ford along with Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Office of Health are slated to speak at 3:30 this afternoon.
