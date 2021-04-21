Premier Ford isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Premier Doug Ford is in isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The premier had close contact with the infected person on Monday before they tested positive yesterday.
In a statement from the premier's office, officials say Ford left the legislature to be tested as soon as he learned there was a chance the staff member had been exposed.
Ford's test has come back negative, but he remain in isolation according to public health guidance.
He will continue to work and communicate with the public while isolating.
