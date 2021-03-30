Premier Ford plans vaccine update today

Ontarians will get an update on the province's vaccine effort today.

Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Retired General Rick Hillier have an address planned for 1 p.m. this afternoon.

It comes as the province has confirmed it will be putting a pause on use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 while Health Canada asks for a full analysis of the risks of the vaccine following more reports of European patients developing blood clots.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations recommends against using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55.

Health Canada's Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma says no clots have been reported in Canada and the benefits outweigh the risks.

Today's announcement also comes of the heels of local frustration with the COVID-19 vaccination booking system after thousands of people 70 and older tried to book an appointment yesterday.

Locally, Niagara Regional Public Health says several thousand appointments were booked and all slots are filled. Public Health will be setting up more clinics contingent on vaccine supply.