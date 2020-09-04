Premier Ford rejects calls for top health official to resign
Premier Doug Ford is rejecting calls this week for the resignation of the province's chief medical officer of health.
Ford says he takes personal offence to the criticism of Dr. David Williams by the head of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario.
Doris Grinspun says Williams is not fit to lead the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, describing his guidance on the opening of schools as ``wishy-washy.''
But Ford told reporters in Bracebridge today that Williams is an ``absolute champion'' who deserves credit for the province's success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 5thThis week, Liz speaks with Agatha Podgorski, Director of Communications for the Culinary Trail Association about all the food-related travel options in Niagara and in Ontario. In segment two, Liz is looking at the countries welcoming Canadian travellers right now and what's expected in terms of travel health insurance and negative COVID-19 tests. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
FOOD THERAPY - September 5thLynn talks to Janet Pritchard from McMaster University about eating to prevent age-related frailty, or sarcopenia. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Co-host of One Dish, One Mic on News Talk 610 CKTB - Arrested while covering the ongoing Indigenous land dispute at 1492 Land Back LaneKarl Dockstader joined Matt Holmes on The Weekend Edition, Saturday, September 05/20 See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.