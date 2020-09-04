Premier Ford rejects calls for top health official to resign

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting calls this week for the resignation of the province's chief medical officer of health.

Ford says he takes personal offence to the criticism of Dr. David Williams by the head of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario.

Doris Grinspun says Williams is not fit to lead the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, describing his guidance on the opening of schools as ``wishy-washy.''

But Ford told reporters in Bracebridge today that Williams is an ``absolute champion'' who deserves credit for the province's success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.