Premier Ford responds to Kore controversy

Premier Doug Ford says going out with symptoms of COVID-19 is like "walking around with a loaded gun in your hands”.

Ford made the comment Saturday when asked by a reporter about the allegations surrounding Pelham Town Councillor Ron Kore, who is also the franchisee of the town's Sobeys grocery store.

Numerous staff at the store went to a local media publication alleging Kore was displaying symptoms of the virus, yet continued to work.

A recording of the March 23rd town hall meeting in late March also appears to show Kore exhibiting symptoms.

At the meeting, Kore was seated approximately eight feet from Councillor Mike Ciolfi.

Ciolfi was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away on April 12th.

A cause of his death has not been released.

Last week, Niagara Regional Police launched and quickly ended a probe into the matter, saying a criminal investigation is not the appropriate course of action.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating and Sobeys has temporarily removed Kore as the franchisee operator.

Premier Ford says if employees feel managers or people in authority are abusing their positions of power he says employees should call the local media or report them to public health officials.

