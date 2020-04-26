Premier Ford rips anti-lockdown protesters

About 100 protesters gathered yesterday on the lawn of Queens Park to protest physical distancing rules.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ripped the anti-lockdown protesters calling them ``reckless'' and ``selfish'' for defying physical distancing measure.

Ford said the actions of the protesters, who he also referred to as "a bunch of yahoos" could set healthcare workers back by months, and said many of those workers are at multiple hospitals just down the street from the protest site.

When asked whether the protester should be ticketed, Ford said he would leave that to the police who were monitoring the situation.