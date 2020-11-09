Premier Ford says local health officials can tighten COVID restrictions

Premier Doug Ford says local health officials can tighten restrictions in their regions if COVID-19 case counts surge.

Ford made the comment as Peel Region's top doctor warned of a looming lockdown if residents don't cut down on interactions with each other.

Peel is at the red stage in Ontario's colour-coded pandemic response framework, but announced its own tougher measures on the weekend -- including a ban on wedding receptions for the rest of the year.

Ford says he supports the new measures and dismissed criticism that the province's new response framework is too weak.