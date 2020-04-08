Premier Ford says Ontario’s COVID-19 testing rate is 'unacceptable'

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford is disappointed with how slow the province has been when it comes to testing for COVID-19.

He says his patience is wearing thin.

At today’s press conference, Ford says the days of 2-3,000 people tested a day are over.

If we have the capacity to test 13,000 people a day, we need to test 13,000 a day, says Ford.

Ford says he wants to see every single long-term care facility tested, every single patient.

He also wants to see every single frontline healthcare worker in the province tested, along with first responders.

He says he understands in the beginning we didn’t have the capabilities, but we do now.

Ford says this hasn't been an issue he's been very involved in to this point.