Premier Ford says province 'working on' a paid sick leave solution, apologizes for 'mistakes' made

Ontario's premier has confirmed the provincial government is 'working on a solution' to paid sick leave.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement this morning as he is currently in self-isolation after a staff member he had close contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

Opening up his address today, Ford apologized for 'mistakes' made last week when the provincial government brought in sweeping police powers to stop residents outside their homes and closed playgrounds.

The government quickly backtracked on those measures when police services refused to use the powers and medical experts criticized the closure of outdoor spaces.

He said his government 'moved too fast' and 'went too far.'

Ford has repeatedly balked at the idea of paid sick days, encouraging people to contact the federal government on the issue.

Today he said the province is working on its own solution because the federal government hasn't expanded its policy.

Medical experts have been routinely calling for paid sick days as a way to effectively combat the pandemic as case numbers in the province continue to climb.

Ford provided no further details on what the provincal plan may involve.