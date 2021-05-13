Premier Ford set to make an announcement at noon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at noon.

Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Ontario's stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 20th.

Many have been calling for Ford to reopen outdoor activities such as golf and tennis.

While the Ontario Medical Association says the order should be extended, it does believe some restrictions on outdoor recreational activities, like golf, tennis and basketball, should be lifted to improve people’s mental and physical health.

CKTB will have details on the announcement this afternoon.