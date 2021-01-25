Premier Ford set to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine plan today

Premier Doug Ford is set to provide an update today on the province's COVID-19 vaccine plan.

He'll be joined by Health Ministers Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and (Retired) General Rick Hillier (retired).

The news conference comes as the Province enters the week without any new deliveries of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer confirmed last week it would drastically reduce deliveries to the EU and Canada in February as it retools a manufacturing plant in order to boost its annual output by 700 million doses.

As a result, Canada will receive no Pfizer vaccine doses this week and between 66- 80 per cent fewer than expected doses for much of February.

Ford is slated to speak at 1 p.m. at Queens Park.