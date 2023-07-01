Premier Ford shares Canada Day message today

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Canada Day:

“Throughout Canada’s history, people have made incredible sacrifices to come here to start a new life and build a better future for themselves and their families.

Regardless of whether your family arrived in Canada recently or has a long history here, Canada Day is a time for all of us to come together and celebrate the amazing things we’ve accomplished as a country.

It’s a time to embrace and value our diversity as we continue to work towards reconciliation and ensuring that every Ontarian has the same opportunity to thrive and prosper.

It’s a day to reflect on everything that makes our province and country the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family.

So today, however you’re celebrating, I want to wish you all a very happy and safe Canada Day.”