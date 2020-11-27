Premier Ford to make an announcement with vaccine task force
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is slated to make an announcement today alongside the new head of the province's COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.
Earlier this week, the premier announced the retired Gen. Rick Hillier would chair the task force, which will advise the province’s development and rollout of the immunization program.
Health Minister Christine Elliott has previously said the province is likely to roll out the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine between January and March of 2021, followed by a second batch from March until “about” July.
However, yesterday the health minister suggested that the timeline may not be set in stone.
Premier Ford was to participate last night in a conference call with the Prime Minister regarding the vaccine timeline for Ontario and the rest of the country.
