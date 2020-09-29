Premier Ford to make announcement after massive spike in COVID-19 cases

CTV Toronto News is reporting the premier is set to make a COVID-19 related announcement this afternoon at 1:00.

He will be joined by the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor David Williams, Health Minister Christine Elliot and the Minister of Long Term Care Merrilee Fullerton.

Yesterday, Doug Ford acknowledged for the first time that the second wave of the pandemic is upon us.

Ford noting, "The reality is it's up to each of us. Together our collective actions will decide if we face a wave or a tsunami."