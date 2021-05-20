Premier Ford to make announcement on reopening plan today

Premier Doug Ford has an announcement this afternoon about the province's reopening plan.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

The announcement is set for 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The Ontario government has announced that it will do away with the previous colour-coded restriction system and replace it with a new reopening plan.

Previously, Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji said a new model was being considered to replace the former region by region restrictions. He suggested instead looking at larger areas as one group, such as considering the entire Golden Horseshoe as one area.