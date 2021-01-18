Premier Ford to make announcement this afternoon in Vaughn
As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford is slated to make an announcement today.
The Premier is slated to speak at 1 p.m. today in Vaughan.
His comments come after the province implemented a number of new restrictions last week including a stay at home order which took effect on Thursday.
