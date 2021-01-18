iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Premier Ford to make announcement this afternoon in Vaughn

Doug Ford

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford is slated to make an announcement today. 

The Premier is slated to speak at 1 p.m. today in Vaughan.  

His comments come after the province implemented a number of new restrictions last week including a stay at home order which took effect on Thursday. 
 

Latest Audio