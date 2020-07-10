Premier Ford to tour facility that makes face masks
Premier Doug Ford will make multiple public appearances at businesses today to thank Ontario workers for their service during the pandemic.
Ford's day will start at a skylight manufacturing company in Woodbridge, where the premier is set to make an announcement alongside Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development.
The premier's daily press conference is set to take place at the manufacturing company.
He'll then tour a Toronto-based textile company that retooled its facility to start producing face masks.
Ford's last event is scheduled at 4 p.m. when he'll tour a dairy and food plant that ramped up production to meet customer needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.
