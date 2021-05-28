Premier Ford waiting to hear back from experts before making decision on resuming in-person classes

Parents and teachers hoping for a little more clarity on what the rest of the school year holds did not get it today.

When asked about returning students to in-person classes in time for the end of the academic year during a provincial update today, Premier Doug Ford said, "No one wants kids back in school more than I do."

But he did not provide any more concrete direction, other than to say he is listening to the advice of medical and school professionals.

He added, "I don't want to rush this, if it takes a couple of extra days so be it."

Ford recently released a letter that he sent to more than 50 public health units, hospitals, and teachers' union to gather input on reopening schools.

Locally, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says Niagara is at a point where we can reopen schools as the case numbers have been trending down.

During today's update, Ford expressed concerns with the COVID-19 variant stemming from India, citing it as a reason to be cautious when it comes to moving forward with the reopening plan.