Premier pleads with landlords to 'have a heart'

Tomorrow, landlords will be able to change the locks on businesses for non-payment of May's rent

Premier Doug Ford is indicating he won't be putting a freeze on commercial evictions, but is pleading with landlords to quote ``have a heart.''

Many business groups have been calling on the province to ban evictions of commercial tenants as they have for residential tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ford says there could be legal implications if the province wades into long-term lease contracts.

Instead he's pleading with landlords to be flexible and notes they would still get 75 per cent of the rent under a federal-provincial aid program instead of nothing if they kick out a tenant