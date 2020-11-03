Premier responds to Rexall's claim there is a flu shot shortage

A major chain of pharmacies has “temporarily paused” flu shot vaccinations amid supply issues.

In a statement provided to CP24 yesterday, Rexall said it has “communicated to customers and patients that flu shots have been temporarily paused,” even for those who have already booked their appointments to receive one.

The pharmacy chain says that while “all efforts” are being made to secure additional dosages“ the supply is controlled by the province

The Premier, however, puts the blame back on Rexall saying you knew the allocations you had so don't overbook people.

Ford adding if you have X number of flu shots, book X number of flu shots.

Ford adding " let's flip this around isn't this great news that we have seen an increase of flu shots of 500 percent."

Meantime, the drive thru flu shot clinics will continue in Niagara Falls this week.

You can head to the parking lot of the Gale Centre today and Thursday between 9 am and 4 pm to get your shot.

Walk-ins are also welcome.