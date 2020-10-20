Premier returns almost $10,000 to Ontario treasury

The Premier and the Finance Minister have been forced to give up a percentage of their salaries after failing to deliver the 2020 budget on time because of the pandemic.

Last year, the Ford government legislated specific times of the year for when financial statements, such as a budget or economic update, could be delivered.

Missing those deadlines, the law stated, would result in an automatic penalty of 10 per cent of the ministerial top up, which works out to $9,240 for Premier Ford and $4,930 for Finance Minister Phillips.

Yesterday, the Premier told reporters about the salary forfeiture adding "I haven’t advertised that. We did it months ago."