Premier's constituency office closed after staff members test positive for COVID-19
Premier Doug Ford's constituency office in Etobicoke North is closed.
Toronto Public Health has confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members of Ford's office.
In a statement from the Office of the Premier, it says Ford has not visited the office in the past two weeks and has had no exposure.
The office is closed for a deep cleaning, and will stay that way for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually.