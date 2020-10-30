iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Premier's constituency office closed after staff members test positive for COVID-19

covid-19 positive

Premier Doug Ford's constituency office in Etobicoke North is closed. 

Toronto Public Health has confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members of Ford's office. 

In a statement from the Office of the Premier, it says Ford has not visited the office in the past two weeks and has had no exposure. 

The office is closed for a deep cleaning, and will stay that way for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually. 

Latest Audio