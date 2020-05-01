Premier says stay tuned announcement concerning garden centres is coming



As we mark the first day in May and look forward to a mild weekend, we may be thinking about getting out into the garden, but when can we go to a garden centre?

The Premier says stay tuned good news is coming soon.

Right now, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, garden centres are closed, but not the ones at grocery stores.

Greenhouse Canada clarifying on its website, "Businesses that primarily sell food, beverages and consumer productsincluding supermarkets, grocery stores and discount and big box retailers selling groceries – are included in the list of essential businesses. They may sell garden products including flowers, plants and other garden supplies.”

Right now stand alone garden centres are only permitted to sell plants online for either delivery or curbside pickup.