Premier slams LTC's without air conditioning
Premier Doug Ford has promised to make air conditioning mandatory in long-term care homes, a day after slamming the owners of facilities that don't already have it.
He says he and the minister of long-term care are looking at how the law can be amended.
But some worry any change won't come into effect soon enough to help the people currently suffering in the stifling heat.
-
Niagara Folk Arts Festival Announces Summer 2020 Live EventsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre regarding Niagara Folk Arts Festival Summer 2020 Live Events
-
UPDATE - Icy Adoption/Foster CatsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Kevin Strooband – Executive Director Lincoln County Humane Society regarding Icy, ugliest dog in Niagara, adoption update
-
UPDATE - Some Positive News with Release of Latest Niagara Job NumbersChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Adam Durrant – Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board regarding the latest Niagara job numbers