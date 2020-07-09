iHeartRadio
Premier slams LTC's without air conditioning

Premier Doug Ford has promised to make air conditioning mandatory in long-term care homes, a day after slamming the owners of facilities that don't already have it.  

He says he and the minister of long-term care are looking at how the law can be amended.  

But some worry any change won't come into effect soon enough to help the people currently suffering in the stifling heat.

 

