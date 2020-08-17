iHeartRadio
Premier to address AMO today

 Premier Doug Ford will speak today at this year's virtual province-wide annual conference for municipalities.

The focus of the Association of Municipalities Ontario conference will be how to address the impacts of COVID-19.

The Ford government has faced criticism by cities and towns that emergency funds have not flowed to municipalities quickly enough.

The premier is also expected to make a COVID-19 related announcement this afternoon.

