Premier to discuss controversy surrounding Minister's Zoning Orders

Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a news conference this morning in Etobicoke, alongside the province's minister of finance.

The conference comes a day after Ontario's New Democrats said the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended the wedding of the premier's daughter last summer.

The land-planning tool can be used to fast-track development in a given area and the Progressive Conservative government has been criticized in the past for how often it uses the mechanism.

Joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, the premier is set to speak at 8:30 a-m.