Premier to discuss next steps later today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he "will not hesitate" to move forward to the next stage in the lockdown system and will make a decision on whether to do so today after harrowing new COVID-19 modelling showed the province could see 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December.

That number represents a five per cent growth rate in infections, and one of the experts behind the projections says it could be considered a slightly optimistic forecast.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a conference call with the country's premiers last night, in the hope of encouraging tighter COVID-19 restrictions to stem the tide of Canada's rising case numbers.

During the call, Trudeau assured the provincial leaders that Ottawa would continue to provide assistance and "do whatever it takes -- for as long as it takes -- to keep Canadians safe and supported."

Today, the P-M is expected to renew the call while offering more federal funds so the provinces won't be deterred by the economic costs of shutting down businesses.

Ford, along with Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams are set to hold a news conference at 2:30 this afternoon.

