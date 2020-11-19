Premier to make another announcement this afternoon
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this afternoon one day after confirming his government will be revealing further health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park by Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.
Yesterday, Ford hinted that he'll crack down on COVID-19 in Toronto and two other COVID-19 hot spots tomorrow.
Toronto and Peel are already in the province's red level of its pandemic restriction model.
That's the last level before a total lockdown.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! New Episodes! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Mank (in theatres now, on Netflix in December), LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+), Sound of Metal (in select theatres Friday, November 20th and available digitally and on demand Friday, December 4th), Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist (Shudder), Rustic Oracle (VOD on Apple Tv, Bell on Demand, Videotron on Demand And Vimeo on Demand), The Donut King (available to stream via top artisan donut (or, doughnut) shops across Canada
GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with Deputy Unit Leader of GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Doug Mepham
-
West Niagara Minor Hockey – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with West Niagara Minor Hockey VP – Steve Arsenault