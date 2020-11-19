Premier to make another announcement this afternoon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this afternoon one day after confirming his government will be revealing further health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park by Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

Yesterday, Ford hinted that he'll crack down on COVID-19 in Toronto and two other COVID-19 hot spots tomorrow.

Toronto and Peel are already in the province's red level of its pandemic restriction model.

That's the last level before a total lockdown.