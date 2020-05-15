Premier to release cheesecake tutorial today
Today's the day we're going to learn how to make the Premier's famous cherry cheesecake.
Doug Ford put out a teaser video last night featuring him baking up a storm just in time for the long weekend.
He jokes, 'If I wasn't Premier, I'd open up a cheesecake factory.'
The full video of 'Cooking with Doug' will come out later today.
The whole thing started with a joke to reporters after Ford admitted his daughters came to visit on Mother's Day.
He boasted that he makes the best cherry cheesecake ever from scratch.
Do you know what one of the most popular ways to manage stress is? Baking! Stay tuned for some long-weekend inspiration...#cheesecake pic.twitter.com/IZyGjnUB68— Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 14, 2020