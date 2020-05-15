Premier to release cheesecake tutorial today

Today's the day we're going to learn how to make the Premier's famous cherry cheesecake.

Doug Ford put out a teaser video last night featuring him baking up a storm just in time for the long weekend.

He jokes, 'If I wasn't Premier, I'd open up a cheesecake factory.'

The full video of 'Cooking with Doug' will come out later today.

The whole thing started with a joke to reporters after Ford admitted his daughters came to visit on Mother's Day.

He boasted that he makes the best cherry cheesecake ever from scratch.