Premier to reveal what phase one of reopening plan will look like

The premier has promised "good news" and today is the day we could get it.

Doug Ford is expected to provide more details on phase one of the province's reopening plan.

CBC News obtained a draft news release of the plan.

It reportedly includes allowing retails stores outside malls to reopen, along with pet services, household cleaning and maintenance and in-person health and councelling.

It also suggests the province could allow the opening of off-leash dog parks, outdoor sports facilities and some individual sports competitions.

It's not clear when Phase 1 would begin, the opening date on the document is blank.

Bell Media also obtained documents yesterday suggestinggolf courses, marinas, campgrounds and businesses that board animals could reopen on Saturday.



The premier's office has said that no final decisions have been made and details are subject to change.

