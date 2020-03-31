Premier to talk education today at 1:00
It's the update parents have been waiting for.
At 1pm we will hear from Education Minister Stephen Lecce, the Premier and the Minister of Colleges and Universities about what could be in store for the rest of the school year as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Ontario.
The director of education for the Toronto District School Board told parents last night, they are developing a plan to connect teachers to students via an e-learning plan as of April 6th.
John Molloy says staff have been trying to figure out how many families have access to both computers and the internet.
Earlier this month, Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break, and the premier said last week schools will not be reopening April 6.
