Premier wants food delivery companies to lower their rates

Premier Doug Ford says it's time for big food delivery companies like Uber to do their part to help restaurants in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.



Ford says those companies should slash their commission rates to help restaurants in the COVID-19 hot spots that have been ordered to end indoor dining for 28 days.



He says restaurants in some cases are paying a 30 per cent commission for food deliveries.



The head of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association says they just can't afford that kind of commission right now.