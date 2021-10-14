Premier will unveil Verify Ontario app tomorrow

The Premier is set to unveil more information on the provinces vaccine certificate program.

Doug Ford will speak at 11 a.m. tomorrow where he will update residents and businesses on the new QR code program.

Businesses will be able to prepare ahead of time as the app called Verify Ontario is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

The app is for businesses to verify your vaccination status and not for individuals.

The QR code system is expected to be in place for next Friday.