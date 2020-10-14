Premier won't say whether he plans to close gyms across Ontario in light of Hamilton outbreak
Premier Doug Ford weighing in on the outbreak of COVID 19 at a downtown Hamilton fitness studio.
Sixty-one cases of the virus are now associated with Spinco.
Yesterday, the premier was asked if he's planning a province wide closure of gyms in light of the outbreak.
He said right now he is taking direction from the province's top doctor David Williams along with Hamilton's chief medical officer of health.
Yesterday, Doctor Elizabeth Richardson said there were no plans right now to close fitness centres in the city.
Public Health has said Spinco followed all health and safety protocols but despite that ended up with one of the largest ongoing outbreaks of the virus in Canada.
