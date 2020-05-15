Premiers and PM talk border closure

The Prime Minister and premiers talked again last night, the ninth time the group has gotten together for a conference call since the pandemic began.

According to a readout from the prime minister's office, the first ministers discussed the reopening of the Canada-U.S. border.

The PMO says Justin Trudeau and the premiers agreed to keep strong public health measures in place at the border as both countries begin to lift restrictions.

The deal to close the border to non essential traffic expires next week.

There is word Canada has asked for another 30 day extension of that order.