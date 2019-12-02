Premiers meeting wraps up with 'tremendous solidarity'

The country's premiers have wrapped up their discussions near Toronto and emerged to say they have found common ground on several issues.

They say there was tremendous solidarity at the table.

Federal health care funding was a major issue and the premiers say they want the federal government to increase health-care transfer funds by just over five per cent.

They also want an opt out clause for any pharmacare program.

The premiers say they are also eager to address several issues with the federal Liberals, such as economic competitiveness, the fiscal stabilization program and Northern priorities.