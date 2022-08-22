Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet today for health-care summit

The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton today for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is also scheduled to meet individually with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc prior to the summit.

Ford met with his Nova Scotia counterpart Tim Houston on Sunday in Halifax to discuss health-care system pressures.

His visit to the Maritimes comes as Ontario's health system has been strained by staff shortages in recent weeks.

Some emergency rooms have been forced to close for hours or even days at a time.

Atlantic Canada's provinces have also been contending with doctor shortages, surgery delays and recurring emergency room closures.