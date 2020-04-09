Preparing for a busy and different Good Friday at Lakeport Fish and Chips

Lakeport Fish and Chips is preparing for their busiest day of the year.

Owner, Karen Nicol tells CKTB they are open for business by take-out and delivery only this Good Friday.

She says they have implemented new measures this year to keep customers safe, including buying new machines that allow customers to just tap their debit cards.

She says business usually doubles or triples on Good Friday, and they have already had lots of pre-orders.

They are asking customers to call in their orders, saying theyable to deliver some orders as well.

Lakeport runs two locations, one in Niagara Falls at 8214 Lundy's Lane, and the other at 218 Lakeport Road

St. Catharines.